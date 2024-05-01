PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.52.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. 10,223,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,508,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.