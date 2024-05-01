PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 2.4% on Disappointing Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $65.64 and last traded at $66.32. Approximately 6,715,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,466,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

