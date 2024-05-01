Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires New Shares in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 34.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

