Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

URNM stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

