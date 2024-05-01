Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,180 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,939,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,594,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,320,000 after buying an additional 1,022,915 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

