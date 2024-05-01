Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $643,000 Holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KCCA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 484,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KCCA opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

