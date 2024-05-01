Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $855,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 706,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,866,000 after purchasing an additional 98,819 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.86.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.