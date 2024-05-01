Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

