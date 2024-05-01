Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 18,000 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,502,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 292,110 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 305,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 492.9% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 381.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.