Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 6,889 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.