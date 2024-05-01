Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 241,534 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $18,431,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $14,396,000. Dalal Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $13,352,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $11,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

ARCH opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.83.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $33,758.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $33,758.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,393.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,335 shares of company stock worth $19,126,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.