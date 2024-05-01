Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 391,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,823,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 130,465 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.