Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 2,083 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 143,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

