Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after buying an additional 451,876 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.7% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 241,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $183.34 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AIT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

