Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 690,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 511,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STIP opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.