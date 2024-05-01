Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $576,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

