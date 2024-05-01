Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.