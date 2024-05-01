Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,254 shares of company stock valued at $17,788,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

