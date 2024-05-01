Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,967 shares of company stock worth $87,848,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $370.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.19. The stock has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

