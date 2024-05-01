Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 720 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 200,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,585,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,372,000.

IHAK stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.78 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

