Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PAG traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.22. 14,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,510. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.82. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $133.72 and a one year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.