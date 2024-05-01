PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Raises Dividend to $1.36 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.355 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.
PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
