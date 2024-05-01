PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Raises Dividend to $1.36 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.355 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

Get Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.