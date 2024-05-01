Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 290,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 377,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,984,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,813,000 after buying an additional 3,265,276 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 132,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 119,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

