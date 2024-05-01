PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,284,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,238,460 shares.The stock last traded at $49.69 and had previously closed at $49.67.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 262,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 211,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

