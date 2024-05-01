PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,284,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,238,460 shares.The stock last traded at $49.69 and had previously closed at $49.67.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
