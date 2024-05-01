Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,512 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 5.6 %

PSX opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

