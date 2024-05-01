Phraction Management LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises 1.2% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $698,325,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,965,000 after acquiring an additional 151,659 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.62. 83,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.43 and its 200-day moving average is $414.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

