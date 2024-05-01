Phraction Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Phraction Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 139,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCLD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,810 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $76.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50.

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

