Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. 28,784,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.22, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

