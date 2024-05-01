Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.43% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

PINS opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,525,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

