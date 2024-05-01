Piper Sandler Cuts ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Price Target to $37.00

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ACNB alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACNB

ACNB Stock Performance

ACNB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $274.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. ACNB has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $48.55.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACNB will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in ACNB by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 490,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ACNB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ACNB by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.