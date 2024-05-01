Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 221,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 381,595 shares.The stock last traded at $12.08 and had previously closed at $11.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,733,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 8,855.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 267,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 211,557 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.