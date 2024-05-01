PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. 79,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,444. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $48.71.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.