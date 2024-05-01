Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.28. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 657,739 shares trading hands.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 273,479 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220,147 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 207.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 170,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

