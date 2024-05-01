Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Porvair plc (LON:PRVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Porvair Stock Up 1.9 %

Porvair stock opened at GBX 630 ($7.91) on Wednesday. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 522 ($6.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 680 ($8.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £292.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 628.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 614.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Porvair

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($33,098.86). In other news, insider Ben Stocks sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.16), for a total value of £1,722,500 ($2,163,672.91). Also, insider James Mills acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £26,350 ($33,098.86). Insiders own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Porvair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.