Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Porvair Stock Up 1.9 %

Porvair stock opened at GBX 630 ($7.91) on Wednesday. Porvair has a 1-year low of GBX 522 ($6.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 680 ($8.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £292.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 628.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 614.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £26,350 ($33,098.86). In other news, insider Ben Stocks sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.16), for a total value of £1,722,500 ($2,163,672.91). Also, insider James Mills acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £26,350 ($33,098.86). Insiders own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

