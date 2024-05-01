Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

PRAX opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.89.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.