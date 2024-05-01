Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 70,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 690,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $615.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

