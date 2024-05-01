Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRVA. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

