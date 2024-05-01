Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 0.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,140,000 after buying an additional 268,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,344,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,551,000 after buying an additional 121,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

PLD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.28. 1,331,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.