Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PROV stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

