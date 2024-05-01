PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.19 Per Share

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 2.1884 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67.

PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUTKY opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.