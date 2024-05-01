PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.19 Per Share

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 2.1884 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67.
PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PUTKY opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $37.51.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
