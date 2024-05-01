PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 109,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,490,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 18,303 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

