PYA Waltman Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,419,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,691,000 after acquiring an additional 110,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $462.12. 215,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,455. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.43 and a 200 day moving average of $444.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

