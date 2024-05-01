PYA Waltman Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.93.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $271.47. 1,152,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,617. The company has a market capitalization of $195.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.92 and its 200 day moving average is $282.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.