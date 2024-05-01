PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 125,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Amgen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.40.

AMGN traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.68. 356,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.37. The company has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

