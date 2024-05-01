Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 364.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 57,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

