Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Cut by Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,986,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,235,000 after buying an additional 268,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 978,758 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,521,000 after buying an additional 542,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.