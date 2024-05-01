Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Reduced by Raymond James

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.73.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$35.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.31. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$35.11 and a 1 year high of C$46.73.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

