Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Wedbush

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

GOOG opened at $164.64 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $176.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $11,600,970,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,128 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

