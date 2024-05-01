Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued on Sunday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

KTOS opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -296.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 52,773 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,550,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after buying an additional 435,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $63,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $63,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,538 shares of company stock worth $642,099. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.