Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Lifted by Wedbush

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for COPT Defense Properties in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for COPT Defense Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for COPT Defense Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CDP stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -109.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,211,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $13,350,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $12,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $10,296,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at $4,884,000.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

